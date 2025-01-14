Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United midfielder Joe White will stay at MK Dons for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

White joined MK Dons in the final few hours of the summer window, initially linking up with former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson at Stadium MK. However, Williamson soon left the club to join Carlisle United as their new manager with Scott Lindsey replacing him in the post.

Despite Williamson’s departure, White has continued to impress in Milton Keynes and has been a regular under Lindsey in League Two this season, making 17 appearances - including a run of nine starts in a row. Three strikes in his last four games has also seen the midfielder add goals to his game with MK Dons confirming that he will stay at the club until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like they did last season when White saw a loan at Crewe Alexandra cut-short in January, Newcastle United could have again recalled him from his loan spell. However, unlike last year, the Magpies are not suffering a major injury crisis in midfield and with the 22-year-old playing well and playing regularly whilst away from the club, recalling the midfielder would likely have harmed his development more than allowing him to stay in Milton Keynes.

Newcastle United had until Monday 13 January to trigger an option to recall the midfielder, however, as confirmed by MK Dons, that option was not exercised. A statement read: ‘Newcastle loanee Joe White will remain at Stadium MK until the end of the season.

‘Shortly after extending his contract with Newcastle United, White received a loan move to MK Dons, where he has since impressed with his consistent performances over the past five months.

‘While the parent club had an option to recall the 22-year-old, that deadline has now expired, meaning White will stay at Stadium MK for the remainder of the current campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘So far, the Magpies’ loanee has seen six goal contributions in 18 appearances, with 15 of those being starts. MK Dons are delighted to continue their support of Joe White’s development.’

Taking to X, White wrote: ‘Let’s have it’ accompanied by a white heart emoji.