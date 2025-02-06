Newcastle United had a quiet January transfer window but saw two first-team players leave the club in the final few days.

Miguel Almiron’s return to Atlanta United was completed in the final full week of the window, with the Magpies netting around £10m from that deal. Almiron had made just one Premier League start this campaign and had seen his place as a first-team regular slip with Jacob Murphy enjoying a good run in the team at right-wing.

It appeared that Almiron’s sale would be all for the Magpies as the days ticked down to the deadline, however, a bid from Juventus for Lloyd Kelly was accepted with a little more than 48 hours of the window to go and the 26-year-old was given permission to work on a move to the Serie A giants. Kelly, who spent just half-a-season with the Magpies, joined Juventus on an initial loan deal which will be turned into a permanent one when the summer transfer window opens at the end of the season.

Speaking about his move to Italy earlier this week, Kelly told Juventus TV: “It’s an amazing feeling to be part of this club, you know, the history behind it.”

“The club as a whole is huge in Italy, I think every player knows what it means to wear this jersey, and I’m representing this club, so I’m delighted to be here and just can’t wait to get started and hit the ground running, really.

“I’d describe myself as a player who wants to get on the ball, who loves defending – the one vs one duels, I thrive on those situations. I put my body on the line and as a defender, you want to keep clean sheets, so that’s another aim of mine. I’m someone who gives my full self in training and in games and I’m just looking forward to getting it started.”

Kelly will now learn from former Italian international Thiago Motta at the Allianz Stadium and the 26-year-old is keen to adapt to his new life in Italy and learn under his new manager: “It was just a brief conversation because it was a busy morning so I’m sure we’ll have another time to sit down and go through a lot of things.” Kelly said when asked if he had spoken to Motta.

“Of course it’s a quick transition, so I want to adapt to the football, the playing style, the way he wants to play and the way he wants his players to play for this club. There’ll be many conversations to have.

“I’m excited. Of course, it’s going to be different, I’m going to have to adapt quickly but I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“I never say no to a challenge, so it’s something I’ll put my heart into. I’m sure we’ll be able to strive for good things during my time here.”

Kelly’s first appearance for his new club could come on Friday night when the Old Lady host Como as they strive for back-to-back wins following a 4-1 triumph over Empoli last weekend.

