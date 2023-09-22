Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Allan Saint-Maximin’s move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli ended the Frenchman’s four year stay on Tyneside - a stay that delighted and frustrated in equal measure. Saint-Maximin was largely a fan-favourite and, particularly during his first couple of seasons at the club, would single-handedly win games and points as they battled relegation.

Steve Bruce, who signed Saint-Maximin from Nice in 2019, has recently revealed how he would manage the winger whom he described as an ‘acquired taste’. Speaking on the Up Front podcast with Simon Jordan, Bruce said: “Of course we had Saint-Maximin who was ‘the one’ who could win me a game. He was an acquired taste.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He loved football but he was different and you had to stroke that ego. I had to stroke that ego and manage him because with him not in the team, we would find it very, very difficult to win.”

Bruce’s tenure in the St James’ Park dugout ended in October 2021, leaving the Magpies in the relegation zone after a winless start to the campaign. Chief among those to praise Bruce for his work at the club was Saint-Maximin who wrote a touching message on his social media channels.