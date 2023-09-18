Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United’s win over Brentford on Saturday was slightly overshadowed by three controversial decisions made by Craig Pawson during the clash. First, Callum Wilson had a goal ruled-out after seemingly fouling goalkeeper Mark Flekken ahead of stabbing the ball home, before the Magpies were awarded two controversial penalties, the second of which was overturned after a VAR decision.

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has sympathised with Pawson and the VAR officials, believing that they made the correct decision in all of the game-changing moments. Gallagher, speaking on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, was asked his opinion on the game-winning penalty that was given after Pawson judged that Flekken had fouled Anthony Gordon. Despite Bees boss Thomas Frank saying after the game that he believed the referee and his assistants were wrong to award a penalty, Gallagher believes that it was a tight call - one that could have gone either way. Gallagher said: “The referee did not think so.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is very interesting as it took so long to give it that it was obvious the assistant had given it.

“You can see from the assistant’s angle that he thought the goalkeeper had put his leg in and Gordon goes over it. It all depends on whether he thinks the goalkeeper has got him.

“He does not get the ball, that is the only certainty. I think if you split referees, some will give it and some will not.”

Surprisingly, Gallagher also believed that the decision to rule-out Wilson’s opener was the correct call. Even though video replays seem to show there was minimal contact between the United striker and the goalkeeper, Gallagher revealed his belief that Pawson made the right decision to rule-out the goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought the goalkeeper flapped at the ball,” Gallagher said, “but Callum Wilson actually blocks his arm. It was a good spot.”