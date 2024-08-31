Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United fans have delivered a brutal verdict on Newcastle United’s summer transfer window.

Deadline day on Tyneside ended with a handful of outgoings but no new signings as the Magpies missed out on a couple of big money deals. Their protracted pursuit of Marc Guehi ended in disappointment, whilst a late move for Anthony Elanga concluded almost as quickly as it began on Friday evening.

Just two senior outfield signings were made during the window whilst the departures of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh mean that Eddie Howe’s squad is arguably weaker than when the window opened back in June. Despite hopes of a transformational summer, Newcastle United had a hugely frustrating few weeks and their supporters have shown their displeasure at their summer business.

A poll conducted by the Shields Gazette on deadline day asked fans for their thoughts on the window as a whole, with supporters given four options to summarise their thoughts ranging from ‘very disappointing’, through ‘disappointing’, ‘average’ and ‘good’. Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of respondents voted this window as ‘very disappointing’.

In fact, 68% of supporters scored the window as ‘very disappointing’ with a further 22 labelling it as ‘disappointing’. 6% voted for ‘average’ whilst just 4% rated it as ‘good’.

Newcastle United know they need to put this window behind them and start winning fans on the pitch. That begins with their clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday where a win against their European rivals would not only continue an unbeaten start to the season, but also serve as a reminder from Howe’s side that even without many signings, they are still a force to be reckoned with.