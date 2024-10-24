Anthony Elanga & Mehrdad Ghodoussi react as Newcastle United agree deal with £45m forward
Following confirmation of the deal, Gordon posted a photo of himself with Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell and head coach Eddie Howe at the club’s Darsley Park training ground on Instagram.
Gordon captioned the image with: “So proud to have signed a new long-term deal. I’ve loved every minute of playing for this club, since the moment I signed.
“Some amazing memories so far and still so much more to achieve.”
Gordon joined Newcastle from Everton for £45million in January 2023 and has since scored 15 goals and assisted 11 in 74 competitive appearances for the club. His performances during the 2023-24 campaign saw him named as Newcastle’s ‘player of the season’.
Among those responding to the news of Gordon’s new contract included former Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi, who replied with raising hands and a heart emoji. Ghodoussi was spotted in Real Madrid’s directors' box during the 5-2 win over Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night.
Ghodoussi and his partner Amanda Staveley have also been linked with investing in Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.
Another interesting reply came from Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, who wrote: “Congrats bro.”
Elanga has been targeted as a potential signing for Newcastle with the club holding talks with Forest over the summer. The 22-year-old was also reportedly subject to an attempted deadline-day move to Newcastle, though this was later played down by the club.
