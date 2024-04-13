Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United received a major contract boost this week with star player Joelinton agreeing a new four-year deal.

The Brazilian’s previous contract was set to expire in June 2025, casting uncertainty over his long-term future at the club. But that has now been secured with a new deal running until June 2028.

Joelinton is currently out injured for Newcastle but has made a big impact at the club since Eddie Howe’s arrival as head coach in 2021. Initially arriving for £40million from Hoffenheim in 2019, the Brazilian initially struggled with The Magpies before a move into a deeper midfield role transformed him into one of the club’s most important players.

As a result, the club made securing the 27-year-old down to a new long-term deal a ‘top priority’ ahead of the summer transfer window.

After signing a new four-year deal, Joelinton said: "I feel great. I feel very happy and my family is happy. A lot of things have happened in my years here.

“I've learnt a lot and grown a lot, and for me to come here to Newcastle was the best decision of my career.”

Joelinton’s decision to commit his future to Newcastle was supported by his partner Thays Gondim on Instagram as she posted a picture of their family at St James’ Park with the caption: “For the honour and glory of the Lord another great achievement in our lives. Thank you God 🙏🏽❤️

“And to my husband and idol: LET'S GO IS ALWAYS TOGETHER!! Fly high my love It's just another chapter of everything you deserve in this world!!