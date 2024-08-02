Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United will be without one of their new signings and key players when their Premier League season gets underway in a fortnight’s time.

Manchester United will be without Rasmus Hojlund and new signing Leny Yoro for their Premier League opener against Fulham on Friday 16 August after the pair suffered injuries during pre-season. Hojlund is expected to miss six weeks of action with a pulled hamstring whilst Yoro, who moved to Old Trafford from Lille for £58.9m earlier this summer, is expected to be out for up to three months with a foot injury.

Hojlund and Yoro’s absences are a huge blow for Erik ten Hag as he prepares for a new season with the aim of improving on their 8th place Premier League finish last term - their worst ever Premier League finish. However, the Dutchman has admitted that they may struggle to add cover for either player in the transfer market, with the Red Devils needing to adhere to FFP and PSR.

Ten Hag said: “We are always looking for having squad depth cover for all the positions as possible double, because we know we go into the season and it's a survival of the fittest.

“But it needs to be the right player and finance, FFP all fits. These things we have to take into mind otherwise we can't bring a good squad on the pitch.”

Newcastle United were forced to sell Yankuba Minteh to Brighton and Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest at the end of June in order to comply with PSR. Star man Anthony Gordon was even linked with a move to Liverpool as the month drew to a close, such was their desperation to avoid falling foul of the rules.

Newcastle United’s double sale at the end of June ensured they wouldn’t face a potential points deduction. Manchester United, meanwhile, were not forced to sell anyone at the end of June, however, their qualification for the Europa League via their FA Cup win over Manchester City, means they will have to again comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules this season.