Newcastle United ended their chaotic win over West Ham with just ten men on the pitch after Anthony Gordon was shown a red card by referee Rob Jones, Gordon, who had won his side two penalties and earned an assist for Harvey Barnes’ late winner, will now miss the game against his former side Everton on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old came into the game on eight yellow cards and was two bookings away from a two-match suspension. However, because Gordon was shown a red card, he remains on eight bookings but will serve a one game ban on Tuesday night.

It was a red card that caught many off guard among the jubilation at St James’ Park and one that the player himself was surprised by: “I tapped the ball away. How far you want to look into that... it's incredible really.” Gordon said.

“To get sent off for tapping a ball five yards. To be honest with you I only think he booked me because he didn't know he'd booked me before. That's not good enough to be honest with you.

“I don't want to complain about referees because they have a job to do. They are the rules so he's sticking to the rules and laws of the game but it's ridiculous really.”

It was a strange end to a whirlwind few weeks for Gordon who made his full England debut against Brazil during the international period. With one eye on forcing himself into Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad, Gordon will be keen to impress between now and the end of the campaign - but will have to watch on from the stands on Tuesday night, much to his frustration: “That's why missing a game is going to be a killer for me, I just want to keep playing,” Gordon admitted. “I don't want this form and this feeling to go away. It's going to be difficult watching from the stands but like I said I'm confident in the players around me.”