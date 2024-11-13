Newcastle United supporters will be keeping a close eye on England’s Nations League clash in Greece in Thursday night after three Magpies stars were named in the Three Lions squad.

Despite suffering an injury in Sunday’s win at Nottingham Forest, Anthony Gordon has linked up with Lee Carsley’s squad as they look to gain revenge for the shock home defeat against the Greeks during last month’s international break.

Lewis Hall’s remarkable form at club level has now been rewarded with a maiden call-up to the senior squad and he was joined by Livramento after he was initially named in the Under-21s squad last week.

As England prepare for life under new head coach Thomas Tuchel in the new year, all three Magpies stars will hope to make an impression over the coming days - but could they be handed starts against Greece on Thursday night? We take a look at the rumoured starting eleven Carsley is reportedly set to name.