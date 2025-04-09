Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United continued their winning run against Leicester City on Monday night, but were forced to do so without the services of both Anthony Gordon and Joe Willock.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Gordon was eligible for selection after serving the final game of a three-match ban in midweek, but was not named in Eddie Howe’s matchday squad as a hip injury continues to keep him sidelined. Willock, meanwhile, also missed out entirely due to concussion.

Howe, in their absence, named 17-year-old Sean Neave on the bench again and had both Martin Dubravka and John Ruddy as goalkeeping options. Three goals in the first-half ensured that Howe was never needed to stretch his squad too thin in search of goals on Monday night with Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak all substituted in the second period to save their legs ahead of a schedule that will see them play three matches in six days, beginning against Manchester United on Sunday.

With Lewis Hall certainly out for the remainder of the season and both Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman expected to be sidelined for a little longer yet, Howe cannot afford too many more injury issues if he wants his side to make good on their form and qualify for next season’s Champions League. Here, we take a look at Newcastle United’s current injury list and the estimated return dates of those sidelined players.

Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury

Lascelles hasn’t featured for a year after suffering an ACL injury during Newcastle United’s dramatic 4-3 win over West Ham at St James’ Park. There is faint hope that he can return to action before the end of the season. Estimated return date = 25/05/25 v Everton (h)

Lewis Hall - foot injury

Hall had enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season at St James’ Park, but that was prematurely cut-short last month when it was revealed that he needed surgery on a foot injury. That has now been completed and Hall will sit out the remainder of the campaign as he recovers. Estimated return date = 2025/26 pre-season training

Sven Botman - knee injury

Botman faces a race against time to be fit before the end of the season. The Dutchman was very close to making a return to action last month, but it emerged in the final training session before the clash with Brighton that he would be forced to sit out for another eight weeks as fluid was drained from his knee.

Howe has recently provided a positive update on the defender and it is expected that he will be able to return before the end of the season. Estimated return date = 26/04/25 v Ipswich Town (h)

Anthony Gordon - hip injury

Gordon is back from suspension, but was not included in the squad that travelled to Leicester City. He is thought to be edging towards a return, but the hip injury he suffered on international duty will need to be carefully managed. Estimated return date = 13/04/25 v Manchester United (h)

Joe Willock - concussion

Willock wasn’t included in Monday’s squad and has already been ruled-out of featuring against Manchester United on Sunday. Further updates on whether he will be allowed to play against Crystal Palace is awaited. Estimated return date = 19/04/25 v Aston Villa (a)