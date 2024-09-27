Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe has issued a warning to his Newcastle United players to ‘justify’ their place in the side after their recent performances were questioned.

Newcastle host Manchester City at St James’ Park on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off) having suffered their first defeat of the season at Fulham last time out. But performance levels have been lacking from The Magpies all season with a lack of consistency not only in Howe’s starting line-up but partnerships on the pitch.

When asked if he was close to knowing his best starting 11, Howe responded: “I’d agree with that [lack of continuity], I’ve got no issue with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re a bit transitional with that, in the sense of finding the balance. The issue for me is that, given a blank sheet of paper and you say ‘go on, write down what your best team is,’ I don’t think that would be difficult for me.

“The problem is, you have to justify your selection, so those players have to be in their best moment and best form. What you can’t do is pick that team if it doesn’t deserve to play. I hope you follow me.

“I’m a big believer in rewarding people that are playing well. I’m a big believer in there’s no set team, everyone has to earn their place. If you’re not earning your place, you can’t play.

“So we’re in that moment, early season, where players haven’t been in their best form. It’s difficult to pick players if they’re not playing continually well. I’m at that stage now where I’m going to have to make some difficult decisions, I think.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having made four changes to his side at Fulham before admitting starting Joe Willock in midfield was perhaps a mistake on his part, Howe is set to make further changes to the side this weekend. Alexander Isak is an injury doubt with a broken toe while Willock is likely to drop out.

Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon have also struggled for form so far this season but the latter may be tasked with leading the line against Man City. Howe will select a side that he believes is best equipped for Newcastle to get a result against the Premier League champions.

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon | Getty Images

“It’s all the dimensions of the game - our organisation, our structure,” he added. “Whatever team you pick, whether people think it’s the best team or not on paper, that team has to commit to what it’s being asked to do and deliver a performance in line with what we’ve been used to watching here.

“That’s the challenge for us, to forget everything else and get back to our very best levels in terms of our energy and our running. If we can do that, the ability will come back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you look at our ability to do what we want to do, then it hasn’t been of the levels it’s been in previous years, and there’s been a whole multitude of reasons for that. It’s not maybe as simple as people think.

“And of course I’ve been trying to manage that, behind the scenes, with the squad. Longer term, I’ve got no doubts that we will get back to that style, and very quickly is, of course, the ideal.”