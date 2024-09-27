Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United prepare for the January transfer window.

Newcastle United transfer target Marc Guehi has reportedly dropped a major hint on where his future could lie.

The Magpies engaged into a frustratingly long and ultimately unsuccessful pursuit of the Crystal Palace centre-back during the summer transfer window as they looked to boost their options at the heart of Eddie Howe’s defence. After being unable to convince their Premier League rivals into the sale of the England international after submitting several bids throughout the summer, United’s interest in Guehi is believed to remain alive and there have been reports suggesting an attempt to revive the deal could be made during the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The situation was reported to have caused some conflict between United manager Eddie Howe and newly-appointed sporting director Paul Mitchell - and the latter moved to explain the attempts to add quality to the Magpies ranks, without actually naming the Palace star.

Speaking earlier this month, he said: “The (Newcastle tax) was a real thing. Is there a point of value for every single player and did this football club need to draw a line in the sand of, ‘We’re not going to overpay’? It’s about setting precedents to the market that we will pay fair value for the right profile.

“It should not be lobbied against ambition because if we just spend, spend, spend, spend once again, we become accountable to that by penalties, fines and points deductions and that isn’t good leadership, that isn’t being a good custodian of the club, that isn’t taking your role responsibly — you’re being negligent. That is only for one thing, it’s for your ego. We’re not going to do that.”

Newcastle are believed to be one of a number of clubs interested in Guehi after the defender’s stock rose with a number of impressive performances during England’s run to the final of Euro 2024 during the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football Insider have claimed the Magpies will ‘pursue a cut-price deal’ for the defender in the new year as Guehi enters into the final 18 months of his current deal at Selhurst Park - but could meet further disappointment after the former Chelsea centre-back reportedly told friends he ‘would jump’ at the chance to sign for Liverpool. The Reds are said to have been ‘monitoring’ Guehi since the summer but new head coach Arne Slot’s ‘misgivings’ stopped the Anfield hierarchy from trying to secure a deal over the course of the close-season.