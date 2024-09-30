Newcastle United deal imminent as Eddie Howe hits back at Liverpool medical claim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe felt reports of Anthony Gordon leaving Newcastle United in the summer were ‘slightly overblown’ with the winger now agreeing a new deal.

Newcastle are set to formally announce a new long-term deal for Gordon at St James’ Park after a difficult summer for the 23-year-old. Gordon was linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer with reports emerging that he was set for a medical while away with England at Euro 2024.

When asked about whether he had been in touch with then England boss Gareth Southgate amid the transfer speculation surrounding Gordon, Howe said: "No chats with Gareth. That story, not that I paid too much attention to it, that story [Liverpool links and potential medical] was slightly overblown in my knowledge of it.

“I think Anthony was fine and Gareth was fine.”

Gordon reinforced his commitment to Newcastle after scoring in the 1-1 draw against Manchester City at St James’ Park on Saturday. After the match, the winger told Premier League Productions: “I don’t need any persuading to stay here. I’ve been excited to sign the contract for a long time. It shows my commitment to the club which has never been in question!”

Responding to the quote from Gordon, Howe said: “It's a nice thing to hear. It's hugely important. I've said many times how important it is that we keep our current players fulfilled, happy, and we can do that in a number of ways.

“ The main way for me is to keep progressing and improving, and the ambition of the club remains really strong. I think if players can see that will commit their futures because they feel we're going in the right direction as a club.

“Anthony's best years are ahead of him. He proved again on Saturday how good he is and how good he can be. I still feel there is more to come.

“He also has the versatility. That ability to play different attacking roles can only serve us well with the small squad that we have so I was delighted with him. I was delighted with the love that he got from the supporters. That feeling and bond is so important so a really big thank you to them for that."