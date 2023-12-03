Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe has his 'fingers crossed' for the fitness of Anthony Gordon after the Newcastle United match-winner hobbled off against Manchester United.

Gordon scored his sixth goal of the season as Newcastle claimed a 1-0 win over Man United at St James' Park on Saturday evening. But the 22-year-old limped off in stoppage time with a hip issue.

When asked if Gordon was okay, Howe told The Gazette: "I don't know at this moment in time, I hope so. He just said he was feeling a tightness in his hip. Fingers crossed it's nothing serious."

Gordon will be hoping to be fit and available ahead of the trip to his former club Everton on Thursday. Speaking after the match, the winger admitted he was 'limping', but chose to focus on the positives.

"It's amazing to win today," he told TNT Sports. "It's been a massive week for us, some good moments, some difficult moments but we came through it was a team. The same eleven played three games on the bounce and we pulled through.

"Definitely makes the result more satisfying that we pulled through with the same team. It's not just the lads that are injured, the ones that are playing have kicks and bruises, I'm limping . It's so satisfying because we know how hard we work for each other, so to get the win today is massive."