Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has been speaking to the media ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2024 clash between England and Slovakia.

Gordon has just one substitute cameo so far in Germany but will be hoping for more minutes in the last-16 clash against Slovakia and his Newcastle team-mate Martin Dubravka.

Slovakia progressed through to the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed sides with Dubravka keeping a clean sheet in the shock 1-0 group stage opener win against Belgium. Slovakia then lost to Ukraine before drawing 1-1 with Romania to secure progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the prospect of facing Dubravka and Slovakia, Gordon told reporters on Friday: “Dubravka is a top guy, I’ve played with him for a year and a half now.

“He’s been really important for Newcastle and he’s a top goalkeeper. I hope he loses in the game but Slovakia are a good team, very organised with a lot of threats on the counterattack with direct players and some very experienced players at this level as well so it will be a really difficult game and we’re preparing for that.”

Despite his lack of minutes at the tournament so far, Gordon is still full of confidence about the qualities he can bring to Gareth Southgate’s England side.

“My main strengths are that I’m very direct,” the 23-year-old added. “I’m quick and I know I’m a nightmare for anyone that I play against and I’m positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every time I get the ball, I always try and make something happen and I’m not a very safe player, I’m always going for it and trying to put people on the back foot.