Anthony Gordon 'nightmare' claim ahead of Newcastle United meeting
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gordon has just one substitute cameo so far in Germany but will be hoping for more minutes in the last-16 clash against Slovakia and his Newcastle team-mate Martin Dubravka.
Slovakia progressed through to the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed sides with Dubravka keeping a clean sheet in the shock 1-0 group stage opener win against Belgium. Slovakia then lost to Ukraine before drawing 1-1 with Romania to secure progress.
On the prospect of facing Dubravka and Slovakia, Gordon told reporters on Friday: “Dubravka is a top guy, I’ve played with him for a year and a half now.
“He’s been really important for Newcastle and he’s a top goalkeeper. I hope he loses in the game but Slovakia are a good team, very organised with a lot of threats on the counterattack with direct players and some very experienced players at this level as well so it will be a really difficult game and we’re preparing for that.”
Despite his lack of minutes at the tournament so far, Gordon is still full of confidence about the qualities he can bring to Gareth Southgate’s England side.
“My main strengths are that I’m very direct,” the 23-year-old added. “I’m quick and I know I’m a nightmare for anyone that I play against and I’m positive.
“Every time I get the ball, I always try and make something happen and I’m not a very safe player, I’m always going for it and trying to put people on the back foot.
“With the players we’ve got, the likes of H [Harry Kane] who likes to drop deep, I think I add a different element to the team.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.