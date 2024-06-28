Getty Images

Everton, Aston Villa and Chelsea have all sold players to each other this month

The Premier League has emailed all of its member clubs to reiterate the punishment for ‘fraudulent player transfers’ during the summer transfer window. The correspondence has been issued as a reminder to all top-flight sides that they will face punishment if found guilty amid so-called player-swap deals that have been taking place.

BBC Sport has reported that the email from the Premier League was sent out following unusual activity in the transfer window, which has involved clubs selling, or attempting to sell, players to each other. It is an issue that at least one top-flight club planned to raise with the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concerns came amid suggestions the swap deals between clubs would allow them to remain within Profit & Sustainability Rules. The Premier League’s letter warns that a transfer fee would be returned to the selling club if the top-flight lawmakers decide the deal has been “inflated”.

Aston Villa have sanctioned the sale of two players so far this window, with Tim Iroegbunam joining Everton for £9 million, while Lewis Dobbin went in the opposite direction for a reported £10 million. Chelsea are also set to complete the signing of Villa midfielder Omari Kellyman in a £19 million move, while Unai Emery’s side will welcome Ian Maatsen from Stamford Bridge in a deal worth an initial £37.5m. There is no suggestion that any of the clubs involved have breached any of the Premier League’s rules.

Newcastle United could also see a double deal between two clubs amid Everton’s interest in highly-rated Gambian teenager Yankuba Minteh while the Magpies are reportedly interested in Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

While there is plenty of time left for clubs to do business on the transfer market, the Profit and Sustainability Rules deadline is just two days away. On June 30th, the financial year will come to an end and clubs must submit their accounts. After Everton and Nottingham Forest were clamped down on last season and issued with points deductions, clubs are scrambling to finalise last-minute sales in order to avoid being in breach of PSR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the Premier League looks to clamp down on their Profit & Sustainability Rules, clubs have been seeking ways to operate within the structure. Back in November, 12 clubs voted in favour of a temporary ban on loan moves between teams under the same ownership.

Ahead of the January transfer window, there had been suggestions Newcastle would look to agree loan moves between some Saudi Pro League sides who are also owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund - the majority owners at St James’ Park. Despite the vote having a majority, the vote did not pass as it needed 14 sides to be in favour. It has been widely reported the Premier League wanted to see the temporary ban introduced. Newcastle did not carry out any such loan deals once the January window opened.