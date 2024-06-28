Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh could leave the club by the end of the week.

The 19-year-old winger is yet to kick a ball for Newcastle but the club are looking to sell him for around £40million following a successful loan spell at Feyenoord during the 2023-24 campaign.

The Magpies reportedly agreed a £40million deal with Ligue 1 side Lyon only for Minteh to turn down the option to move to France.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Everton have been heavily linked with a move for the winger but talks stalled after Newcastle pulled out of negotiations for striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Minteh is still holding out for a move to Goodison Park.

Romano posted: “Yankuba Minteh, one to watch in the next 24/48h as Newcastle are still trying to sell him due to Financial Fair Play restrictions. “Olympique Lyon made the best proposal, Minteh’s still keen on Everton move as priority. NUFC and Minteh in contact to make decision soon.”

Newcastle are reluctantly looking to sell Minteh before the Premier League 2023-24 Profitability and Sustainability calculations deadline on Sunday. The Magpies need to raise funds in order to comply with PSR heading into the new season.

The Gambian winger joined Newcastle from Danish club Odense last summer in a deal worth around £7million. He spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Feyenoord, scoring 11 goals including one in the Champions League.

Now the club are looking to sell him on for a healthy profit with Minteh already stating his ambitions to play in the Premier League.