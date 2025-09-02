Alexander Isak’s former teammates have reacted to the striker’s Premier League record £130million move from Newcastle United to Liverpool.

The transfer saga of the summer finally reached its conclusion on deadline day as Isak left Newcastle after three years at the club.

The striker was able to successfully force a move away from St James’ Park after going on strike, refusing to play and issuing a statement on social media confirming his desire to leave.

Isak, a hero in the eyes of Newcastle supporters just months ago when he scored the winning goal in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool of all teams, is now arguably the most despised player in the club’s recent history.

And that feeling of disdain could be felt from the club itself as well. Eddie Howe hasn’t spoken to Isak since the start of the season and the club’s brief statement confirming Isak’s departure was spiky and failed to reference the player’s achievements, goals or thank him for his service.

Newcastle’s statement read: “Newcastle United confirmed the sale of Isak in a short statement, which read: “Newcastle United can announce the sale of striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool for a significant British record transfer fee.

“The Sweden international joined the Magpies from Real Sociedad in 2022 and made 109 appearances in all competitions.”

It sums up the legacy Isak has left behind at Newcastle, one that is in tatters despite scoring 62 goals, helping the club qualify for the Champions League twice, while also ending a 70-year trophy drought.

Some of Isak’s former teammates at Newcastle are understood to have been angered by his conduct, which left Newcastle without an established striker for the opening three games of the Premier League season.

But other players at Newcastle have been more sympathetic to his situation than others. And a quick glance on social media gives some indication to who those players are.

Anthony Gordon reacts to Alexander Isak transfer as Sven Botman posts short goodbye message

After joining Liverpool, Isak took to Instagram to post: “An honour and a privilege to join this incredible club @liverpoolfc. A proud day for me and my family. Can’t wait to get going and see you all soon Reds! YNWA.”

The post was liked by Newcastle winger and boyhood Liverpool fan Anthony Gordon, who had been leading the line in Isak’s absence before being sent off against The Reds.

Gordon also posted a message, which read: “Regardless of the situation and what’s gone on. It’s been a pleasure to play with you. One of the best chemistries I’ve had on the pitch and more importantly, a great person and teammate. I wish you nothing but the best brother.”

Sean Longstaff, who left Newcastle in the summer to join Leeds United, also likes the post along with current Newcastle first-team players, including Emil Krafth, Joe Willock and Sven Botman.

It was Botman’s reaction to Isak’s departure that was deemed tone deaf by many supporters on social media.

The Dutch defender had a close relationship with Isak but decided to go public with his farewell message on Instagram rather than messaging him in private.

Posting an image of himself with Isak, Botman wrote: “What started off as teammates growed[grew] in[to] one of my rare best friendships. No more words needed brother, all the best in your next chapter.”