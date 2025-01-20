Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Elliot Anderson scored his first Premier League goal on Sunday as Nottingham Forest beat Southampton 3-2.

The win takes Forest six points clear of Newcastle in the Premier League table after 22 games with a squad featuring three former Magpies. Goalkeeper Matz Sels and striker Chris Wood have been key for Nuno Espírito Santo’s side this season while Anderson has also made a positive impact after his £35million arrival from Newcastle last summer.

But during his first half season at the City Ground, that first Premier League goal continued to elude the 22-year-old. Although many Newcastle fans would argue Anderson’s header against Forest at the City Ground during the 2022-23 season should have stood, it wasn’t until Sunday where he would officially open his Premier League scoring account.

Anderson found the bottom left corner of the goal with a fine finish from the edge of the box to give Forest the lead against The Saints. After the match, the former Newcastle man posted an image of himself in action along with the caption: “First Premier League goal! And another massive win.”

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Chris Wood added to Forest’s lead in the first half before Jan Bednarek and Paul Onuachu pulled two goals back for Southampton in the second.

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon responded to Anderson’s post in savage fashion, commenting: “It’s about time.”

It was Anderson’s first goal in his 62nd Premier League appearance. Anderson and Gordon sparked a close friendship during their time together at Newcastle - Anderson even assisted Gordon’s first Newcastle goal at Chelsea back in 2023.

The Magpies were ‘forced’ to sell Anderson to Forest last summer in order to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

As recently as Friday, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe mentioned the sale of Anderson and warned that similar sales could happen again.

“Losing players from your squad is always a difficult thing,” Howe said. “[PSR] is slightly different. I’ve never had this – the first experience was Elliot in the summer.

“That was the big transfer blow where you were losing someone you didn’t have to lose footballing-wise, but you had to financially. I think this will happen again.

“If you can’t control it, but you know it’s for the benefit of the club, then while you don’t necessarily have to be supportive of it, you can’t block things. You can’t be too clever because it’s about the long-term financial future of the football club.

“You’ve got to make smart decisions, sometimes decisions that you know will impact the team short term but you have to take that pain.”