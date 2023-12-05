Anthony Gordon is set to return to Everton with Newcastle United in the Premier League this Thursday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anthony Gordon looks to have shaken off a minor knock suffered in Newcastle United's 1-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday.

Gordon scored the only goal of the game and his sixth of the season as The Magpies claimed a convincing win at St James' Park. But in the closing stages of the match, the 22-year-old limped off with a hip issue.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if Gordon was okay, Howe told The Gazette: "I don't know at this moment in time, I hope so. He just said he was feeling a tightness in his hip. Fingers crossed it's nothing serious."

The winger has since been spotted back training at Darsley Park as Newcastle prepare to face Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday (7:30pm kick-off). It is set to be Gordon's first start at Goodison Park since leaving Everton for Newcastle for an initial £40million fee in January.

The 22-year-old came off the bench as Newcastle beat Everton 4-1 last season but now finds himself as a key player in Eddie Howe's side. Gordon progressed through Everton's academy and went on to make 78 appearances for the first team - but insists Thursday is just 'another game'.

"This game coming up for me is no different than any of the others," he told NUFC TV. "It’s another game I’m looking to perform in and win the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad