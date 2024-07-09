Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Manchester United are keen on signing Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite this summer - but they also reportedly have interest in one of his Toffees teammates.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the former Carlisle United man all summer and have had a second bid, worth around £50m including add-ons, rejected by Everton. With their pursuit of Jean-Clair Todibo over because of UEFA rules, Branthwaite is viewed as Manchester United’s preferred option this summer but Everton will likely hold on for a much larger fee and are under less pressure to sell key assets than they have been in previous seasons.

However, The Athletic report that they are also interested in signing Branthwaite’s club teammate Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Newcastle United have most recently been linked with a move for the 27-year-old to act as a deputy for Alexander Isak amid reports that Callum Wilson, who was the centre of much transfer attention in January, could leave Tyneside before the end of the summer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calvert-Lewin scored seven Premier League goals last season - including a late penalty at St James’ Park in April to rescue a point for Sean Dyche’s side. £30m could be enough to tempt Everton into selling Calvert-Lewin this summer else they risk him leaving on a free when his contract expires at the end of next season.