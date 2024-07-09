Manchester United to rival Newcastle United for Everton star - Toffees reject £50m bid for teammate
The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the former Carlisle United man all summer and have had a second bid, worth around £50m including add-ons, rejected by Everton. With their pursuit of Jean-Clair Todibo over because of UEFA rules, Branthwaite is viewed as Manchester United’s preferred option this summer but Everton will likely hold on for a much larger fee and are under less pressure to sell key assets than they have been in previous seasons.
However, The Athletic report that they are also interested in signing Branthwaite’s club teammate Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Newcastle United have most recently been linked with a move for the 27-year-old to act as a deputy for Alexander Isak amid reports that Callum Wilson, who was the centre of much transfer attention in January, could leave Tyneside before the end of the summer window.
Calvert-Lewin scored seven Premier League goals last season - including a late penalty at St James’ Park in April to rescue a point for Sean Dyche’s side. £30m could be enough to tempt Everton into selling Calvert-Lewin this summer else they risk him leaving on a free when his contract expires at the end of next season.
Neither Branthwaite nor Calvert-Lewin were selected by Gareth Southgate to represent England at this summer’s European Championship in Germany, meaning any potential move for the pair will not be impacted by international commitments.
