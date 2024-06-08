Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies are reportedly advancing in their pursuit to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

Anthony Gordon has already given his verdict on Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford amid reports that Newcastle United have lodged a bid to sign the 21-year-old. Trafford is reportedly viewed as a long-term replacement for Nick Pope at St James’ Park with the Mail reporting they have submitted a £16m bid for the former Manchester City man. Burnley, however, value Trafford at closer to £20m.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, who have recently appointed former Clarets boss Vincent Kompany as their new manager, have also been linked with a move for him this summer. Trafford was recently cut from Gareth Southgate’s preliminary 33-man squad for Euro 2024 and is yet to make a senior appearance for the Three Lions - although he did shine during the Under-21’s triumph in last summer’s Under-21 European Championship.

During that tournament, Trafford didn’t concede a single goal throughout the whole competition and even saved a late penalty in the final to preserve his perfect record and secure the trophy for Lee Carsley’s side. Speaking about Trafford following that final, Anthony Gordon, who was named as player of the tournament, was full of praise for his teammate, describing him as ‘incredible’: “I fully trust him to save anything at this point,” Gordon said.

“He’s been outstanding all tournament. He possibly could have won player of the tournament being a goalkeeper, which is incredible. Didn’t concede a goal all tournament.”