England’s Euro 2024 campaign gets underway on Sunday 16 June when they face Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.

England’s Euro 2024 campaign begins next weekend when they take on Serbia at Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen. Despite being defeated by Iceland in their final pre-tournament warm-up match, the Three Lions head to Germany as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Gareth Southgate now faces a big call in which 11 he will pick for his side’s first game - with a couple of injury concerns to deal with. Both John Stones and Marc Guehi suffered knocks at Wembley, whilst Lewis Dunk missed out entirely through injury. Luke Shaw is also sidelined with injury and may not feature until the second group game.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Hints into Southgate’s thinking and his preferred starting side may have been leaked as England have revealed their squad numbers for the tournament. Neither Kieran Trippier nor Anthony Gordon, both of whom started against Iceland on Friday night, have been handed a number between 1 and 11 with Trippier given the number 12 shirt and Gordon handed 18.

If kit numbers are to go by, then Southgate’s preferred starting side would look like this: 1) Jordan Pickford, 2) Kyle Walker, 3) Luke Shaw, 4) Declan Rice, 5) John Stones, 6) Marc Guehi, 7) Bukayo Saka, 8) Trent Alexander-Arnold, 9) Harry Kane, 10) Jude Bellingham, 11) Phil Foden.