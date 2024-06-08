Newcastle United and Aston Villa learn stunning price tag for Juventus ace
and live on Freeview channel 276
Juventus have reportedly put a £34m price tag on winger Mattias Soule this summer amid reported interest from the Premier League. Soule spent last season on-loan at Frosinone where he netted 11 Serie A goals for a team that were eventually relegated to Serie B.
Soule will return to Juventus this summer, although he could then leave the club on a permanent basis with the Old Lady keen to offload a few players this summer in order to comply with financial restrictions. The 21-year-old made 13 league appearances for Juventus during the 2022/23 campaign before his loan spell at Frosinone, but could be sold this summer in order to allow his club to spend on new signings.
Soule’s potential departure may alert both Newcastle United and Aston Villa who have been credited with an interest in the winger. The Magpies may look to strengthen their options out wide this summer, whilst Villa will be keen to strengthen their squad in preparation for their return to the Champions League.
However, a reported £34m price tag may put off the pair who will reportedly have to sell players before June 30 in order to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules. Despite both clubs having owners that are willing to invest and teams that are performing well on the pitch, the current rules mean both clubs could be forced to sell some of their players in order to comply with the Premier League’s current financial rules. Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City have also been listed as clubs that will have to sell players before the end of June to comply with PSR.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.