Newcastle United and Aston Villa learn stunning price tag for Juventus ace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies will have to pay a substantial fee to sign one Juventus winger this summer.

Juventus have reportedly put a £34m price tag on winger Mattias Soule this summer amid reported interest from the Premier League. Soule spent last season on-loan at Frosinone where he netted 11 Serie A goals for a team that were eventually relegated to Serie B.

Soule will return to Juventus this summer, although he could then leave the club on a permanent basis with the Old Lady keen to offload a few players this summer in order to comply with financial restrictions. The 21-year-old made 13 league appearances for Juventus during the 2022/23 campaign before his loan spell at Frosinone, but could be sold this summer in order to allow his club to spend on new signings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soule’s potential departure may alert both Newcastle United and Aston Villa who have been credited with an interest in the winger. The Magpies may look to strengthen their options out wide this summer, whilst Villa will be keen to strengthen their squad in preparation for their return to the Champions League.