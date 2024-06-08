Newcastle United ‘submit bid’ for star cut from England squad - club holding out for £20m
Newcastle United have reportedly submitted a bid of £16m to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford this summer. According to the Mail, the Magpies have made their first move to sign the former Manchester City man as they look for ways to bolster their goalkeeping department.
Trafford was signed by Burnley for a fee that could rise to £19m last summer and was installed as their number one under Vincent Kompany. However, the Clarets’ struggles saw him replaced by Arijanet Muric for the final few weeks of the season.
Trafford was named by Gareth Southgate in his initial 33-man preliminary squad for Euro 2024, however, he was among seven players to be cut from the squad by the former Middlesbrough man. Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich, Kompany’s new club, have also been linked with moves for the 21-year-old this summer.
Trafford is viewed as a potential long-term successor for Nick Pope, however, Newcastle and Burnley remain apart in their valuation. Burnley will reportedly hold out for a fee of around £20m for Trafford.
The Magpies have been linked with Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili and Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer, however, it is believed that the fee required to sign either of those players will put Newcastle United off making a move this summer. The transfer window in England officially opens on Friday 14 June, the same day Euro 2024 kicks-off when hosts Germany take on Scotland, and will run for 11 weeks before closing on Friday 30 August. Dates for the transfer window will run in-line with Europe’s top five leagues.
