Newcastle United transfers: Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford has emerged as a potential target for the Magpies this summer.

Newcastle United have reportedly submitted a bid of £16m to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford this summer. According to the Mail, the Magpies have made their first move to sign the former Manchester City man as they look for ways to bolster their goalkeeping department.

Trafford was signed by Burnley for a fee that could rise to £19m last summer and was installed as their number one under Vincent Kompany. However, the Clarets’ struggles saw him replaced by Arijanet Muric for the final few weeks of the season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Trafford was named by Gareth Southgate in his initial 33-man preliminary squad for Euro 2024, however, he was among seven players to be cut from the squad by the former Middlesbrough man. Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich, Kompany’s new club, have also been linked with moves for the 21-year-old this summer.

Trafford is viewed as a potential long-term successor for Nick Pope, however, Newcastle and Burnley remain apart in their valuation. Burnley will reportedly hold out for a fee of around £20m for Trafford.