‘Remarkable’ - Kieran Trippier praises Eddie Howe and reveals Newcastle United aim

Newcastle United are just two wins away from guaranteeing the return of European football next season.

Kieran Trippier made his long awaited return to action against Brighton as he made a five minute cameo appearance near the end of the game following two months on the sidelines with a calf injury. The 33-year-old, who has aspirations of making it into Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad, replaced Lewis Hall in the dying stages as Newcastle United drew with Brighton 1-1 at St James’ Park.

It was a result that could have a big impact on the race for European football with Newcastle knowing they must win their next two games to guarantee finishing in 6th place. In a campaign that has seen the Magpies squad being decimated by injury issues, a return to Europe would be a good achievement and one that continues their journey as a club since the takeover back in October 2021.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Despite the mitigating factors, the Magpies will finish below their 4th placed effort last season with faint noises on social media suggesting that Eddie Howe’s position could be under threat. Trippier, who was the club’s first signing under their new owners, has hit back at those claims, whilst paying tribute to Newcastle United fans: “I don’t think I even need to go into that topic.” Trippier said. “Throughout the season you’ll have ups and downs, but what the manager has done for individuals at this club is nothing short of remarkable. He’s had a 49 percent win ratio, it’s unbelievable. I don’t think I need to go down that route.

“You can see in the first 15 minutes they are singing his name. We don’t need to go down that route. Whatever it says on social media at times, internally that doesn’t bother us at all.”

Whilst a spot in the Europa League or Conference League may not have matches last season’s Champions League successes, a return to Europe would be a good achievement and Trippier concurs with those sentiments, but refuses to blame injuries for their slight step back this season: “I’m not blaming injuries.” Trippier added. “I think it’s a massive achievement.