Newcastle United latest news: Antonio Cordero has endured a difficult start to his loan spell at Belgian side KVC Westerlo.

Antonio Cordero has played just 34 minutes of competitive action for Belgian side KVC Westerlo after joining on-loan from Newcastle United during the summer transfer window.

Cordero became the club’s first signing of the summer when it was confirmed that he would move to Tyneside from Spanish side Malaga. Cordero had been wanted by a host of clubs, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, but it was the Magpies who eventually swooped for his signature.

The young winger was announced as a Newcastle United player on June 5, with then sporting director Paul Mitchell describing Cordero as an ‘exciting’ talent for the future: “Antonio is an exciting talent. We're delighted to bring him to Newcastle United amidst interest in Spain and across Europe.

“He has lots of potential, and the next phase of his development will be for the club to select a loan move that will challenge him and build on his experiences.”

Reports following his move to Tyneside had indicated that Eredivisie giants Ajax were among the clubs interested in taking Cordero on-loan this season, but ultimately it would be KVC Westerlo that secured his services on a temporary basis.

Antonio Cordero’s KVC Westerlo loan spell

Having also spent time away with Spain’s Under-19’s during the summer, it was hoped that Cordero could use this loan spell away from the glare of English football to kick-on and impress - much like Yankuba Minteh was able to do with Feyenoord before he was then sold to Brighton for a great profit.

However, five games into his time in Belgium, Cordero has played just twice, totalling just 34 minutes on the field of play. Both of those games ended in defeat for his side against KV Mechelen and Cercle Brugge respectively.

KVC Westerlo were able to recover their form and have won back-to-back matches against Royal Antwerp and Sint-Truiden either side of the international break, however, Cordero didn’t feature in either of those matches. Instead, the 18-year-old remained an unused substitute.

Cordero was also not included in Spain’s most recent Under-19 squad for friendly matches against the Netherlands, England and Ukraine during the most recent period of international fixtures. That omission meant he did not come up against Newcastle United youngster Leo Shahar in what would likely have been a direct match-up between the natural left-winger Cordero and right-back Shahar.

Cordero does still have a chance to seize his opportunity in Belgium and develop into the player that many in world football believe his talent will allow him to do. However, Newcastle United’s track record of loan spells in recent years will have fans fearing and worrying that Cordero could slip between the cracks.

Garang Kuol was one of those players who many on Tyneside had high hopes for. However, the young Australian failed to impress during loan spells at Hearts and FC Volendam and despite enjoying a good campaign with the Under-21 side last season, left on a permanent transfer to Sparta Prague this summer - reuniting with former U21 lead coach Diarmuid O’Carroll.