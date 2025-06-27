It was heartbreak for Antonio Cordero ahead of his official move to Newcastle United next week.

Spain Under-19s lost the Under-19 European Championship final to the Netherlands on Thursday evening in Bucharest.

Cordero started the 1-0 defeat on the left wing and came close to scoring a sublime goal himself from distance but it wasn’t to be as a Raul Jimenez own goal proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Spain were looking to retain their Under-19 Euros title and it looked like it was going to be their year after a thrilling 6-5 extra-time win against Germany in the semi-final.

Disappointment for 18-year-old Cordero comes just days before his move to Newcastle United is made official. He is set to be The Magpies’ first official summer signing.

Antonio Cordero to join Newcastle United next week

Cordero will join Newcastle on a free transfer on July 1 once his contract at Malaga expires at the end of June.

The teenager contributed six goals and seven assists for Malaga during the 2024/25 season in the Spanish second tier.

Cordero’s first-team experience at a young age as well as his potential made him a target for the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona but Newcastle were able to swoop in and strike a deal.

While he will officially join Newcastle next week, he will not be joining up with the first-team squad when it returns to training on July 7.

Instead Cordero will be given an extended break following the Under-19s European Championships as Newcastle look to find a loan destination for him.

Newcastle United’s plan for Antonio Cordero

Newcastle have already confirmed plans to loan Cordero out for the 2025/26 season as they are currently in the process of identifying a suitable destination for the youngster.

Dutch giants Ajax are understood to be interested which would give Cordero the opportunity to impress in top-flight football as well as the Champions League. Newcastle’s success loaning Yankuba Minteh to Feyenoord before selling him on to Brighton & Hove Albion for a significant profit will benefit Ajax’s chances.

But Newcastle will need to select a club carefully as for every Minteh loan spell they’ve had loans for Garang Kuol at Volendam and Miodrag Pivas at Willem II in the Eredivisie that have proven unsuccessful.

Top flight football will be preferred for Cordero but he will need to join a club where he has a good chance of playing regular first team football and continuing his development.

Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross will be tasked with lining up a loan move for Cordero as part of his role as head of strategic football partnerships at Newcastle, working alongside loan co-ordinator Shola Ameobi and assistant Peter Ramage. The Magpies have also recently appointed a new Colin Clancy in a new role as loan sports scientist to support players out on loan.

After a season on loan, Cordero will be assessed by Newcastle next summer where a further decision will be made regarding his future.