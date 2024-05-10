Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe has sent out a strong transfer message to Newcastle United’s Premier League rivals.

Eddie Howe insists Newcastle United have ‘no weakness’ to sell top players such as Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak this summer.

The pair have been in fine form for Newcastle this season and have been linked with moves to top clubs across Europe this summer. Guimaraes has attracted interest from Manchester City, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian has a £100million release clause in his Newcastle contract that can only be triggered before the end of June. PSG have since distanced themselves from a move for Guimaraes and Newcastle plan on keeping hold of the player, who is contracted until June 2028.

The same goes for Isak, who has scored 24 goals in all competitions this season and bagged a Premier League Player and Young Player of the Season nomination in the process. Arsenal are also a long-time admirer of the striker, but many clubs are likely to be priced out of a move for Newcastle’s £63million club-record signing.

And Howe maintained his firm stance on the duo when asked if he expects them to stay at the club next season. “Yeah, I do, I'm planning for them to be here,” Howe admitted. “Yeah, all my planning is with them in the squad.

“I talk to them all the time about different things and yeah, of course, their future might come within those discussions but not necessarily about the media stories. I wouldn’t necessarily begin a conversation about that.”

Howe also addressed the narrative that Newcastle would have to sell top players in order to remain compliant with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules. The narrative arguably started after chief executive Darren Eales claimed any Newcastle player could be sold at the ‘right price’ back in January.

“I don't know why that is so relevant or in the news as much as it is,” Howe added. “I think for us we're looking to build a squad and a really successful team and to do that, we don't want to sell our best players.

“That is hugely important for us, it will knock us back some considerable distance because we would have to start again. "There is no weakness in the club to say we are going to sell anyone. But, of course, Financial Fair Play is there and we'll have to comply like everyone else.

“That's why I've said this summer is going to be a very difficult thing to predict. But there is no desire from anyone at the football club to sell our best players." "There'll have to be movement out. But I think there's no specific bracket or brand or type of player, however you want to look at it, that's assigned to that.”

In the meantime, Newcastle will be looking to secure another season of European football. With three games remaining, Howe’s side sit sixth in the Premier League table and in with a chance of qualifying for either the Europa League or Conference League for next season.