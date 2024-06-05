Lloyd Kelly: Newcastle United transfer latest amid Fabrizio Romano ‘confirmed’ claims

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfers: Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly has been heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer.

After missing out on Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who will join Chelsea this summer, Newcastle United still have one more free agent target they could move for - Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly. The 25-year-old will leave the Vitality Stadium when his current contract expires and the Magpies have been touted as the main contenders for his signature.

But who is Kelly and what would be bring to St James’ Park if he was to sign for Newcastle United this summer? Here, we take a look at Kelly, praise from Eddie Howe and the latest on his proposed move to Newcastle United:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who is Lloyd Kelly?

Kelly is a versatile defender that has spent the last five years at Bournemouth. He can play either at centre-back or at left-back. He came through the academy set-up at Bristol City before being signed by the Cherries for £13m in 2019.

It is this flexibility which will undoubtedly attract Newcastle United’s interest with Kelly being able to cover multiple positions when required. However, his injury record will be a concern as he made just 25 appearances in all competitions last season, with the majority of his absences coming after injury had left him sidelined.

Kelly has previously worked with Howe at the Vitality Stadium and was signed by the Magpies head coach for Bournemouth from Bristol City back in 2019. Kelly has represented England at Under-21’s level but has yet to feature for the senior side.

What’s the latest on Newcastle United’s interest in Kelly?

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that a deal for Kelly’s move to the north east will be completed soon. Taking to X, Romano wrote: ‘Confirmed: Newcastle, prepared to complete Lloyd Kelly deal in the next weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Club is working on formal details of the free transfer, Kelly has always been priority target for Eddie Howe. There will be no change of plans or chance of surprise as happened for Tosin Adarabioyo joining Chelsea… It's Newcastle for Kelly, here we go soon’

What has Howe said about Kelly?

As previously mentioned, Howe worked closely with Kelly during their one season together at the Vitality Stadium after his move from Ashton Gate. Howe even handed Kelly his Premier League debut and was impressed by the maturity and leadership qualities the defender demonstrated, even as a 20-year-old.

“I think one of the great things about Lloyd when I first met him – I was blown away by how mature he was.” Howe told the Daily Echo back in 2020.

“How much mental capacity he had to want to improve and learn and to become the very best player that he can be. Mentally he was very, very good anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think from this spell on the sidelines he’s probably learned a lot about himself and his ability to deal with setbacks. He’s had a lot of time on his own to think about where he wants to go with his career. We hope we benefit from that in the future.