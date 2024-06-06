‘Looking’ - Championship star makes transfer admission amid Newcastle United speculation
QPR goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has revealed he is ‘looking at options’ ahead of a proposed move away from Loftus Road. Begovic has been linked with a return to the Premier League as he enters the final month of his current deal at the London club.
Whilst the former Stoke City man is in discussions with QPR over a possible extension to his current deal, rumours that a return to the top-flight and interest from West Ham and Newcastle United have grown in recent times. Celtic have also been linked with a move for the 36-year-old and Begovic has spoken about his future at the club and admitted he is exploring his options.
Begovic said via TalkSport: “I am currently looking at options, talking to obviously QPR and see what happens there, see what happens in the next few weeks, it is still pretty early in the transfer window.
"Nothing has been decided yet. I am keeping myself fit. I really enjoyed last year, the fact that I played so many games.
“In the second half of the season, for us, the team became together really well. Let’s see if we can keep this group of players together, have another run at it next year, see what else is out there and take it from there.”
Newcastle United have already confirmed the departure of Loris Karius who will leave as a free agent whilst uncertainty remains over the long-term future of Martin Dubravka who could leave St James’ Park in search of regular first-team football.
