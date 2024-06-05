Chelsea reveal stunning price tag for Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur ‘target’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chelsea will reportedly demand a fee in excess of £50m for Conor Gallagher this summer. Gallagher was an integral part of Mauricio Pochettino’s side last season, but the Argentine’s departure and Chelsea’s growing need to ensure they are compliant with PSR rules mean Gallagher could be headed for the exit door at Stamford Bridge this summer.
Selling Gallagher would allow Chelsea to record all the money received for him as pure profit and help boost their financial position. However, Gallagher is set to enter the final year of his current contract at Stamford Bridge meaning, if a new deal cannot be agreed, then the Blues will be forced to offload him this summer in order to avoid losing him for nothing next year.
Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have most recently been linked with a summer swoop for the 24-year-old, whilst Newcastle United have been long-term admirers of the midfielder. Villa are currently preparing for a Champions League campaign whilst Spurs will play Europa League football next season.
Chelsea, meanwhile, will begin next season under the stewardship of former Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca who had his switch from the King Power Stadium to West London confirmed earlier this week. Maresca, who worked under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City before joining the Foxes ahead of their Championship campaign last summer, will be tasked with improving on a 6th placed finish the Blues secured with Pochettino at the helm last season.
That finish meant Newcastle United had to settle for 7th place. They would go on to miss out on European football after Manchester United triumphed in the FA Cup final.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.