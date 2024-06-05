Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfers: Chelsea have revealed a stunning price tag for one of their key players this summer.

Chelsea will reportedly demand a fee in excess of £50m for Conor Gallagher this summer. Gallagher was an integral part of Mauricio Pochettino’s side last season, but the Argentine’s departure and Chelsea’s growing need to ensure they are compliant with PSR rules mean Gallagher could be headed for the exit door at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Selling Gallagher would allow Chelsea to record all the money received for him as pure profit and help boost their financial position. However, Gallagher is set to enter the final year of his current contract at Stamford Bridge meaning, if a new deal cannot be agreed, then the Blues will be forced to offload him this summer in order to avoid losing him for nothing next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have most recently been linked with a summer swoop for the 24-year-old, whilst Newcastle United have been long-term admirers of the midfielder. Villa are currently preparing for a Champions League campaign whilst Spurs will play Europa League football next season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will begin next season under the stewardship of former Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca who had his switch from the King Power Stadium to West London confirmed earlier this week. Maresca, who worked under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City before joining the Foxes ahead of their Championship campaign last summer, will be tasked with improving on a 6th placed finish the Blues secured with Pochettino at the helm last season.