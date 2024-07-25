Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United midfielder Mikel Merino could be on his way back to the Premier League this summer.

Merino is reportedly wanted by Arsenal as he heads into the final 12 months of his current contract with Real Sociedad. Merino, who was part of the Spain squad that triumphed in this summer’s European Championship, could be available for just £25m this summer with Mikel Arteta’s side viewed as the frontrunners to a deal - although Barcelone have also been credited with an interest in the midfielder.

Merino spent just one season on Tyneside, initially joining on-loan from Borussia Dortmund before the club signed him on a permanent deal after an impressive few months. However, he would then be sold to Real Sociedad at the end of that sole season on Tyneside.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Merino has impressed back in his native Spain and whilst a return to Tyneside has been mooted, a move to the Emirates Stadium is much more likely for him this summer. The Gunners, who have finished as runners up in the Premier League in consecutive seasons, could sign Merino as part of an ambitious triple move which includes two more players that have been linked with a move to St James’ Park.

Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori seems to be the closest of those transfers with a move to north London just needing the final details to be finalised. Calafiori, who was not included in his club’s pre-season training camp squad, will move to Arsenal for around £40m.

The Gunners have also been linked with a swoop for Athletic Club’s Nico Williams this summer. The Standard report that Williams, whose stock rose considerably after some brilliant performances for his country in Germany, is wanted by Arsenal this summer - but they are set to face stiff competition.