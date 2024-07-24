Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh have had a mixed start to life at their respective new clubs.

Anderson and Minteh were sold by Newcastle United amid a frenetic end to June as the club scrambled to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. Minteh, who hadn’t kicked a ball for the club following his move from Odense Boldklub last summer, joined Brighton in a £33m deal.

Anderson, meanwhile, was sold to Nottingham Forest for £35m after coming through the club’s academy. The Magpies will come up against both during the forthcoming Premier League season as they look set to play key roles for their new teams.

And Minteh has hit the ground running on the south coast, scoring a goal during Brighton’s friendly against Kashima Antlers in Japan on his first start for his new club. The Gambian cut inside from the right onto his left foot, left defenders on the ground before smashing home from close range.

It was the type of goal that Newcastle United fans had seen on multiple occasions from Minteh during his loan spell at Feyenoord and one they had hoped to be watching at St James’ Park on a regular basis.

Anderson, meanwhile, has played three times for Forest, featuring against Chesterfield in a friendly and during the second half of their 1-1 draw with Sunderland in Spain on Friday night. He then started their friendly against Millwall on Tuesday, again at the Pinatar Arena, but lasted just 43 minutes before being withdrawn through injury.

Anderson was unable to recover from a challenge he had suffered earlier in the half and was replaced by Callum Hudson-Odoi just before the break. A full update on his fitness is awaited ahead of their clash with Elche on Friday.

