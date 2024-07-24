Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fabrizio Romano reports that Xavi Simons is set to stay in the Bundesliga this season amid great transfer interest.

Simons was one of the stars of Euro 2024, scoring a superb goal for the Netherlands to open the scoring against England in their quarter-final clash. Simons is currently contracted to PSG, however, his last game for the French club came over two years ago and he has spent the last two seasons on loan at PSV Eindhoven and RB Leipzig.

Despite impressing in Germany both this summer and during last season in Leipzig, Simons is expected to once again leave PSG this summer with a whole host of clubs linked with a move for him. Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Simons this summer, however, their interest is set to be gazumped by one of two Bundesliga sides.

According to Romano, RB Leipzig are ‘confident’ in sealing another loan deal for Simons this summer with Bayern Munich also interested in the Dutch international. Posting on X, Romano wrote: ‘Understand RB Leipzig are now confident to get green light for Xavi Simons. Transfer battle with Bayern still ongoing but Leipzig CEO Mintzlaff, pushing in talks to bring Xavi back. PSG have no plans to sell Xavi, open to loan move… and RB Leipzig hope to get it done.’

Both Leipzig and Munich can offer Simons Champions League football next season, whilst the Magpies will play no European football after a 7th placed Premier League finish. Manchester United were the side that beat them to European football last term and Erik ten Hag, who is set to embark on his third season as Red Devils manager, has recently revealed his admiration for Simons, praising his performance in Netherlands’ defeat to England: “I enjoyed Xavi Simons in that game (against England).” Ten Hag said. “The drive he has, the passion with which he conquers balls and recognises situations are top.