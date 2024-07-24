Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joelinton has revealed he believes Bruno Guimaraes will stay at Newcastle United this summer amid great transfer speculation.

Guimaraes has yet to join up with the Newcastle United squad after representing Brazil at this summer’s Copa America. He is due to link up with the team before they jet off to Japan, where he will be reunited with fellow countryman Joelinton.

Guimaraes and Joelinton have built-up a strong friendship during their time together on Tyneside, with the Brazilian duo becoming favourites among the Newcastle United fan base. Rumours that Guimaraes was wanted by Manchester City earlier this summer, particularly when his release clause was still active, had threatened their partnership, but Joelinton, who marked five years as a Newcastle United player on Tuesday, has revealed that he thinks Guimaraes will stay at St James’ Park this summer.

Speaking to the Guardian, he said: “I think Bruno’s going to stay. He tells me he’s going to come back next week [from a post-Copa América break] and get ready for the season.

“I know him, he loves the club. He loves the fans, he enjoys his life in Newcastle. I think he’s glad to be there for his life as well as for football.”

Whilst Guimaraes missed just one game in all competitions last season, a forced absence due to suspension, Joelinton suffered with injury issues throughout the campaign and made just four Premier League appearances during the last four months of the season because of a groin injury.

The Brazilian, who will turn 28 three days before Newcastle’s season gets underway against Southampton, recently signed a new contract with the club - one that should keep him on Tyneside until 2028. Now entering his sixth season as a Magpies player, Joelinton also spoke about his love for the club and his goals for the forthcoming campaign: “I’m very happy here, I love the club, the city, my family is happy, I enjoy my life.