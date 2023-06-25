Mikel Arteta's predicting the "most difficult" Premier League campaign yet.

Arteta finished runners-up to champions Manchester City last season, while Newcastle United finished 13 points behind them in fourth place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mauricio Pochettino has returned to the English top flight with Chelsea, while Andoni Iraola – who "learnt" about the Premier League from Newcastle coach Eddie Howe during his time away from management – has taken over at Bournemouth.

And Arteta, in an interview with Marca, has stressed just how tough he believes the 2023/24 campaign will be for all teams given the "quality, organisation and coaching" in the division.

Arteta also pointed to the "resources" available to top clubs amid a number of transfer moves.

Asked if it was possible for Arsenal to win the Premier League next season, Arteta said: "If not, I would not be sitting here. That is our ambition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know the difficulty. It's the best league in the world, and next season is going to be the most difficult in the history of the Premier League.

"Because? Last year it already was. I've been here for 22 years, and I've never seen a competitive level like that. So much quality, so much organization, so many resources, such good coaches, and now Pochettino and Iraola have arrived.

"The level is that and to win the Premier you must be the best. That is why it has to be strengthened."

AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali is set to join Newcastle United. (Pic: Getty Images)

Done deal

Meanwhile, Newcastle are close to confirming their first major signing of the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club has agreed a £60million deal for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali, who is with Italy's squad for the European Under-21 Championship.