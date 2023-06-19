The Newcastle United connection to latest Premier League appointment

Andoni Iraola has joined close friend Eddie Howe in the Premier League.

Iraola, previously wanted by Leeds United, has taken over as Bournemouth manager following Gary O'Neil's surprise dismissal after ending a three-season spell in charge of La Liga side Rayo Vallecano.

The 40-year-old former Spain and Athletic Bilbao defender has agreed a two-year contract at the Vitality Stadium.

Iraola imminent arrival in the Premier League was confirmed by the club just hours after a statement announcing O’Neil’s departure.

Bournemouth chairman Bill Foley said: “With his contract in Spain coming to an end this summer, we wanted to act quickly.

“He was highly sought after by other clubs across the continent, and his style of play has been an important factor in making this decision.”

Howe relationship

Former Bournemouth manager Howe spent some time with Iraola before his appointment as Newcastle United head coach in late 2021.

Howe – who took a sabbatical from the game after leaving Bournemouth in the summer of 2020 – made a "big impression" on Iraola.

Speaking to the Daily Mail last year, Iraola said: “We spent a lot of time talking and exchanging ideas, and learning from each other.

"But, above all, I was learning from him, because he has lots of experience in the Premier League, which, for me, is very valuable.

“We spoke about certain games he had, and the best way to approach matches against the top teams. I wanted to learn his methods of training, and he made a big impression on me.

“I'm delighted that not long after he got an opportunity with Newcastle, and I'm convinced he's going to do well there.

"He told me he's been educating himself in this time without a team, analysing many aspects of the game, and I wish him all the best.”

Iraola brought his Vallecano side to St James' Park for a mid-season friendly, which Newcastle won 2-1. last December.

Howe likened United's visitors to a Premier League team in his post-match press conference.

"It was really good, just the test we needed," said Howe.

"Vallecano have been very good this season, a really strong team. They play, in essence, like a Premier League team, a very aggressive front-foot team."