Arsenal hit by season-ending injury blow after Newcastle United striker ruled out for six weeks
Last week an Arsenal club statement confirmed forward Gabriel Jesus had sustained an ACL injury and would miss the rest of the season.
“Further to being substituted during our match with Manchester United,” the Arsenal statement read. “Gabriel Jesus has received extensive assessments, scans and specialist reviews which have confirmed that he has sustained an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
“Gabby will undergo surgery in the coming days and will soon begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme.We will continue to keep everyone updated with Gabby’s recovery, with everyone at the club fully focused on supporting Gabby to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.”
Arsenal will also be without winger Bukayo Saka for the match due to a hamstring injury. Newcastle head into the second leg at St James’ Park on February 5 with a 2-0 lead following goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon at the Emirates Stadium.
While Arsenal have some major injury issues heading into the match, Newcastle will be hoping their key players will remain fit while others could return. Jacob Murphy and Sven Botman were both withdrawn during Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth but Eddie Howe claimed that both substitutions were tactical.
Callum Wilson is also targeting the Arsenal match as a potential return date after more than six weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. Goalkeeper Nick Pope is set to be back in contention by then though Harvey Barnes and Jamaal Lascelles are expected to be ruled out for the match.
Newcastle travel to Southampton and host Fulham in the Premier League before they play Arsenal as they look to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat. Meanwhile, Arsenal’s busy schedule continues with Dinamo Zagreb, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Girona and Manchester City to play before travelling to Newcastle for the second leg.
The Magpies will be hoping to reach a second Carabao Cup final in three seasons having been beaten by Manchester United in the 2023 final. The winners of the tie against Arsenal will face either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur in the final.
Spurs take a 1-0 lead into the second leg at Anfield next month.
