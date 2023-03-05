Eddie Howe's Newcastle United injury update amid Bruno Guimaraes concern

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guimaraes had twisted his ankle in the Carabao Cup final six days earlier, but had been cleared to play.

Asked for an injury update, Howe said: “There were a couple of knocks, but I don’t know 100%. I thought Bruno was maybe showing the effects of that knock he had on the ankle last week. But I don’t think there’s any long-term problem there, and Joe got a stamp on his foot.”

Joelinton will miss Newcastle’s next two games through suspension after being shown his 10th yellow card of the season.

Meanwhile, Schar had taken a blow to the head against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

United’s head coach said: “Fabian took a nasty knock to his eye. He had a nasty cut and bruise around that area. He did some tests with the doctor during the week, so quite early in the week, he wasn’t going to be available."

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is treated by medical staff.

Schar has suffered concussion previously, notably in 2019 when he played on for Switzerland despite being knocked unconscious in a game against Georgia.

