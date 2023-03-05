Eddie Howe's Newcastle United injury update amid Bruno Guimaraes concern
Eddie Howe issued an injury update on three Newcastle United players after the club’s defeat at the Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City won 2-0 yesterday thanks to goals from Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva. Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton needed treatment during the game, while Fabian Schar wasn’t involved due to concussion protocols.
Guimaraes had twisted his ankle in the Carabao Cup final six days earlier, but had been cleared to play.
Asked for an injury update, Howe said: “There were a couple of knocks, but I don’t know 100%. I thought Bruno was maybe showing the effects of that knock he had on the ankle last week. But I don’t think there’s any long-term problem there, and Joe got a stamp on his foot.”
Joelinton will miss Newcastle’s next two games through suspension after being shown his 10th yellow card of the season.
Meanwhile, Schar had taken a blow to the head against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.
United’s head coach said: “Fabian took a nasty knock to his eye. He had a nasty cut and bruise around that area. He did some tests with the doctor during the week, so quite early in the week, he wasn’t going to be available."
Schar has suffered concussion previously, notably in 2019 when he played on for Switzerland despite being knocked unconscious in a game against Georgia.
“I don’t think Fabian’s (concussion) history is part of my thinking, but the doctor who has been with us a long period of time knows Fabian’s history,” said Howe. “That’s all taken into account with the concussion protocol, that we will follow to the letter.”