Tierney has started just four Premier League games for the Gunners this season and has been linked with a move away from the club. Although there has been little to suggest Tierney has been agitating for a move away, his lack of game time may mean he would be open to seeking a new challenge elsewhere.

Newcastle have been touted as a potential destination for the 25-year-old, with first-team football and a chance for Tierney to move back closer to Scotland on offer. Here, we take a look at the latest on Newcastle’s interest and what Mikel Arteta has said about the defender’s future:

What is the latest on Newcastle United’s interest in Kieran Tierney?

Latest reports from the Northern Echo report the Magpies are keen to sign the former Celtic defender in summer, but that Arsenal will hold out for around £25million in order to let him leave the Emirates Stadium - the same fee they paid Celtic for his services back in 2019. Newcastle will look to sign a left-back this summer and see Tierney as a good option.

Eddie Howe has been a long-term admirer of Tierney and was reportedly close to signing him for Bournemouth before he opted to move to north London. Tierney has been capped 35 times by Scotland.

What has Mikel Arteta said about Tierney’s future?

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has been linked with a move to Newcastle United (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

When asked last week about Tierney’s future at the Gunners, Mikel Arteta said: “I don’t know, I’m not thinking about it.

“I’m thinking about what’s best for the team and obviously the players with the right to play minutes which they all deserve and we’re going to try to do that in the next couple of games.”

Are there any other alternatives Newcastle United have been linked with?