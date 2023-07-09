Qualification for the Champions League means that Newcastle will have to balance the demands of domestic and European football next season, bringing with it a host of squad building challenges. Both quality and depth will need to be added to Eddie Howe’s current squad this summer in areas across the pitch.

The arrival of Sandro Tonali has strengthened the midfield with left-back now viewed as a priority for the club. Last season saw Dan Burn excel in that position, keeping Matt Targett out of the starting line-up for the majority of the campaign.

Burn and Targett are very solid options in that position, however, there is area for improvement and with a new left-back, could come a transformation in how the team plays.

As part of a consistent back-five, Burn gave Newcastle great defensive solidity on the left and often found himself acting as a centre-back when Kieran Trippier was afforded the opportunity to attack.

Having Burn tucked in alongside Fabian Schar and Sven Botman on those occasions meant Newcastle were still solid in defence and could defend any quick counters from their opponents. That’s not to say that Burn never ventured forward himself, his goal against Leicester City is the perfect example of him going forward, but it made sense to have Trippier being the driving force from defence whilst on the left, the axis of Joelinton and Joe Willock often helped to be the creative force on that side.

In their search for a new left-back, there is no doubt that Newcastle will be looking for someone who is more attack-minded than Burn. Links to players like Renan Lodi in the past have hinted at this change in mindset.

Kieran Tierney and Antonee Robinson have emerged as potential options this summer and both of these would fit a similar mould - albeit slightly less extravagant in their attacking ventures than the aforementioned Lodi. Both Tierney and Robinson are solid defenders and as natural left-backs will be used to joining attacks when required.

Kieran Tierney has been heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer.

So what happens to Trippier on the other flank? The former Spurs man was integral to the way Newcastle played last season and it would seem reductive to limit his influence in attacking areas.

It might be the case, therefore, that Newcastle adopt a slightly more offensive approach next season, allow both of their full-backs to bomb on and influence play high up the pitch. After all, five sides scored more league goals than them last season whilst, by comparison, no one conceded fewer.