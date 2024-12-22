Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arsenal have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of a crucial run of fixtures heading into 2025.

Winger Bukayo Saka was forced off early with a muscle injury in Arsenal’s 5-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday. The 23-year-old was then spotted leaving Selhurst Park on crutches.

"We are pretty worried about Saka’s injury,” Arsenal boss Mike Arteta said after the match. “He grabbed his hamstring and couldn’t continue. He will have to be assessed but we are pretty worried, yes."

On Match of the Day, he added: "He felt something. It is too early to assess him. It was a precaution with him right now."

Saka has contributed nine goals and 13 assists in 24 matches for Arsenal in all competitions this season. Pending a further injury update, Saka will be a doubt for Arsenal’s upcoming fixtures.

After facing Ipswich Town, Brentford and Brighton in their next three Premier League matches, Arsenal then host Newcastle United in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. After that, The Gunners face Manchester United in the FA Cup third round at the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle’s previous visit to Arsenal ended 4-1 in favour of the home team with Saka scoring in the match. The England international has three goals in his last four home matches against The Magpies.

The first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final will take place on the week commencing January 6 and the second leg will take place at St James’ Park on the week commencing February 3. The winner of the tie will face either Tottenham Hotspur or Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on March 16.