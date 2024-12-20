Newcastle United’s pursuit of Johan Bakayoko from PSV Eindhoven is gathering pace according to fresh claims from Belgium.

‘Very positive’ talks have taken place between Bakayoko’s representatives and Newcastle over a potential transfer, reports Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant.

The report adds that the Belgian international is keen to join the Premier League club with an agreement in principle regarding personal terms ‘very close’. PSV are holding out for around £41million for the winger which could scupper a move with Newcastle reportedly reading to open with a £25million offer.

Sources at Newcastle have warned of a quiet January transfer window unless players are sold first. Head coach Eddie Howe has since said that he wouldn’t want to lose anyone from his squad next month.

While a January move for Bakayoko could prove difficult, getting the framework of a deal and contract agreement in place could work in Newcastle’s favour should they return for the player in the summer.

Bakayoko has impressed on the right wing for PSV so far this season with six goals and three assists in 21 appearances, including one goal in the Champions League. He scored 14 goals in 47 appearances for the Dutch champions last season.

The Belgian international is viewed as a cheaper alternative to the £60million-rated Premier League-proven Bryan Mbeumo, who was at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening as Brentford were beaten 3-1 by The Magpies. Mbeumo grabbed an assist for The Bees as Yoane Wissa netted a late consolation in the Carabao Cup quarter-final tie.