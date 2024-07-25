Arsenal make major transfer U-turn amid Newcastle United and Southampton speculation
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ramsdale has fallen down the pecking-order under Mikel Arteta and has been heavily-linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer. Newcastle United were one of the clubs reportedly interested in signing the former Bournemouth man, however, their additions of Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy mean their goalkeeping department now stands at five strong and the club are likely to trim rather than add to those numbers before the summer window closes.
Although there was interest from Newcastle, particularly in January after Nick Pope suffered a dislocated shoulder, there was a reluctance to meet Arsenal’s asking price and the Gunners wouldn’t entertain a loan move. However, fresh reports from TalkSport have suggested that Arsenal’s stance may have changed and that Ramsdale may be allowed to leave on a temporary basis this summer.
Interest from the north east may have cooled, but Southampton have emerged as contenders for his signature. Gavin Bazunu played the majority of the season for Russell Martin’s side, but an injury late in the season meant the Saints ended the campaign with Alex McCarthy between the posts.
Southampton will begin their Premier League campaign at St James’ Park on Saturday 17 August (3pm kick-off) in a game that could see Ryan Fraser line up against Newcastle United. Although he is still a Magpies player, Fraser has been extensively linked with a return to the Saints this summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.