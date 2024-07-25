Arsenal make major transfer U-turn amid Newcastle United and Southampton speculation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aaron Ramsdale may have been offered another route out of Arsenal this summer after losing his place as first-choice goalkeeper to David Raya.

Ramsdale has fallen down the pecking-order under Mikel Arteta and has been heavily-linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer. Newcastle United were one of the clubs reportedly interested in signing the former Bournemouth man, however, their additions of Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy mean their goalkeeping department now stands at five strong and the club are likely to trim rather than add to those numbers before the summer window closes.

Although there was interest from Newcastle, particularly in January after Nick Pope suffered a dislocated shoulder, there was a reluctance to meet Arsenal’s asking price and the Gunners wouldn’t entertain a loan move. However, fresh reports from TalkSport have suggested that Arsenal’s stance may have changed and that Ramsdale may be allowed to leave on a temporary basis this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Interest from the north east may have cooled, but Southampton have emerged as contenders for his signature. Gavin Bazunu played the majority of the season for Russell Martin’s side, but an injury late in the season meant the Saints ended the campaign with Alex McCarthy between the posts.