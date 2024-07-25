Ivan Toney transfer bombshell ‘revealed’ as ex-Newcastle United man wanted by Tottenham and West Ham
Toney has been linked with a move away from the Gtech Community Stadium ever since his suspension from football ended in January. A whole host of Premier League clubs have shown interest in Toney this summer with West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur among those considered frontrunners for his signature.
And whilst there is plenty of suitors for the former Newcastle United man, there has yet to be an official bid submitted for him and, according to TalkSport, Toney will run down his contract with the Bees and leave as a free agent next summer if he is not sold before the August 30 deadline. Speaking about the striker, Thomas Frank admitted that it was ‘obvious’ the 28-year-old would leave the club this summer.
Speaking in February to Danish media, via Tipsbladet, Frank said: “It is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer. We also know what he is worth. I don’t think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now.
“He is a really skilled striker who is in his prime football age. Personally, as a coach, I would prefer to keep Toney but one day it could be fun to see him on a top team. This winter we actually had no offers for him, but it will surprise me if there aren’t a lot of clubs that will be interested in him.”
