‘No other options’ - Manchester City star drops major hint over future amid Newcastle United links
Bobb enjoyed a breakthrough season at Manchester City last year, playing 26 times in all competitions under Guardiola, scoring two goals. One of those strikes, his only Premier League goal to date, came at St James’ Park in January as he grabbed all three points for his side with a very well taken goal in stoppage time.
Bobb has also been capped eight times by Norway and has a very bright future ahead of him, one that Bobb is hopeful can take place in Manchester. Speaking after City’s defeat to Celtic in the USA, Bobb has revealed his hopes of impressing his manager again next season: “Playing for this manager [Pep Guardiola] has always been a dream and if I have to wait a bit longer to eventually get more playing time, then I don’t mind,” Bobb said.
“There’s been times where I thought it might be very hard [to break into the first-team], but as soon as I got the smallest opportunity, I thought there’s no other options really.”
Newcastle United are looking for ways to strengthen their attacking options this summer with a winger among the priority areas to strengthen. A loan move for Bobb had been mooted earlier this summer with City reluctant to see the 21-year-old leave the club on a permanent basis.
