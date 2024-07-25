Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have been linked with a surprise move for Manchester City’s Oscar Bobb this summer - but the teenager has recently spoken about his desire to impress Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Bobb enjoyed a breakthrough season at Manchester City last year, playing 26 times in all competitions under Guardiola, scoring two goals. One of those strikes, his only Premier League goal to date, came at St James’ Park in January as he grabbed all three points for his side with a very well taken goal in stoppage time.

Bobb has also been capped eight times by Norway and has a very bright future ahead of him, one that Bobb is hopeful can take place in Manchester. Speaking after City’s defeat to Celtic in the USA, Bobb has revealed his hopes of impressing his manager again next season: “Playing for this manager [Pep Guardiola] has always been a dream and if I have to wait a bit longer to eventually get more playing time, then I don’t mind,” Bobb said.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“There’s been times where I thought it might be very hard [to break into the first-team], but as soon as I got the smallest opportunity, I thought there’s no other options really.”