Arsenal ‘plot’ £20m bid for ex-Newcastle United midfielder and Euro 2024 winner

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing former Newcastle United midfielder Mikel Merino this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Merino, who currently plays his football for Real Sociedad, is out of contract next year and could be sold this summer in order for his club to guarantee receiving a fee for him. The 28-year-old was part of the Spain squad that triumphed in Germany this summer - scoring a memorable goal against the hosts to dump them out of Euro 2024 at the quarter-final stage.

Merino was among a trio of former Newcastle United players who were part of Luis de la Fuente’s winning squad alongside Ayoze Perez and Joselu - two players he also played alongside during his brief stint on Tyneside. The Daily Telegraph report that a fee of around £20m may be enough to tempt his club into a sale this summer.

Merino spent just one season at St James’ Park under Rafa Benitez, joining on an initial loan deal from Borussia Dortmund that was very quickly turned into a permanent deal after a string of impressive performances. However, he was sold at the end of his first and only season with the club as he departed to Real Sociedad - the club he has now spent six years at in all.

The Gunners will be aiming to go one step further next season after finishing second to Manchester City in back-to-back Premier League seasons. Newcastle will host Mikel Arteta’s side at the beginning of November in a highly-anticipated game that will mean a lot for both dugouts following their explosive encounter at St James’ Park last season.