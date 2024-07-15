Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gary Lineker has revealed what he told Anthony Gordon after England’s defeat to Spain on Sunday night.

Gordon, like he did for the majority of the tournament, was forced to watch on from the sidelines as Gareth Southgate’s side slumped to a disappointing defeat to Spain. Gordon was used just once during the tournament, featuring in the briefest of cameos in the final stages of their goalless draw against Slovenia in their final group game.

Despite heading to Germany as one of the in-form Premier League players and starring at the Under-21 European Championship last summer, Gordon ended the tournament with just one appearance after a frustrating few weeks in Germany. England’s struggles in-front of goal had seen many fans call on Southgate to give Gordon a chance and Gary Lineker has also admitted that he was surprised to see the winger being used as sparingly as he was by Southgate.

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, Lineker revealed what he told Gordon following the final whistle in Berlin - offering the Newcastle United man support and hope for the future as an England player. Lineker said: “I saw Anthony Gordon after the game. I said to him briefly, I said, I feel for you in this tournament – I think you should have got more minutes.

“And he was very kind, and I went but don’t worry, you will get more chances. It will happen for you, he’s very young.”

Kieran Trippier, who had started every match in Germany ahead of the final, was also an unused substitute in Berlin as Luke Shaw started his first competitive game since being injured back in February.